IGL Spirits |

Mumbai: IGL Spirits Limited has reported a 14.3% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹4,837.30 crore for the first half of FY27, marking its first earnings announcement following the demerger from India Glycols Limited.

The company's unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2026, also showed higher net profit, reflecting growth in its spirits and biofuel business.

Revenue Crosses ₹4,800 Crore

IGL Spirits recorded revenue of ₹4,837.30 crore during H1 FY27, compared with ₹4,233.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The increase of ₹604.04 crore represents 14.3% year-on-year growth. The company's financial performance comes following the separation of its spirits and biofuel undertaking from India Glycols.

Profit Rises In First Half

Profit after tax (PAT) increased 7.5% to ₹120.79 crore in H1 FY27 from ₹112.40 crore in H1 FY26. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹18.02 for the six-month period. While revenue expanded at a double-digit pace, profit growth remained comparatively moderate during the first half.

Q2 FY27 Earnings Performance

For the July-September quarter, IGL Spirits reported revenue from operations of ₹2,295.41 crore, registering 10.3% growth from ₹2,080.63 crore a year earlier. Quarterly net profit rose 6.3% to ₹61.20 crore, compared with ₹57.56 crore in Q2 FY26. The results indicate continued revenue and profitability growth in the company's first reported earnings period after restructuring.

Demerger Reshapes Business

The National Company Law Tribunal approved the restructuring scheme on July 17, 2026. Under the arrangement, India Glycols transferred its spirits and biofuel undertaking to IGL Spirits, with April 1, 2026, designated as the appointed date.

The latest financial statements reflect this corporate restructuring, establishing a separate financial reporting framework for the business.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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