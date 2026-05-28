Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Q4 FY26 Loss Widens 31%, Total Income Declines Amid Higher Operating Expenses

Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reported a wider net loss of Rs 0.05 crore. |

Mumbai: Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Limited reported a higher standalone net loss for Q4 FY26 as the company continued to operate with negligible revenue.

Net loss widened to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from Rs 0.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income declined to Rs 0.01 crore from Rs 0.02 crore a year ago.

The company’s expenses remained elevated due to employee costs and other operational expenses.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, the company’s net loss widened slightly from Rs 0.04 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 0.05 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total income improved marginally from Rs 0.01 crore in the previous quarter but remained below the year-ago level.

Total expenses rose to Rs 0.06 crore from Rs 0.05 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 0.06 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 0.02 crore, while other expenses were Rs 0.04 crore during the quarter.

The company did not report any exceptional items or tax adjustments during the period.

What Drove The Numbers?

The filing showed that the company continued to face pressure from fixed operational costs despite limited income generation.

Other income remained the only source of revenue during the quarter. Basic and diluted loss per share stood at Rs 0.06 each for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 0.05 in the corresponding quarter last year.

The auditor also highlighted that the company continues to prepare its accounts on a going concern basis while identifying new business plans to restart operations.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reported a net loss of Rs 0.19 crore compared with Rs 0.08 crore in FY25.

Total income for the year declined to Rs 0.04 crore from Rs 0.09 crore in the previous financial year. Total annual expenses increased to Rs 0.23 crore from Rs 0.17 crore a year earlier.

The company ended FY26 with cash and cash equivalents of Rs 0.15 crore, up from Rs 0.07 crore at the end of FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.