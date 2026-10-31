IGH Holdings Standalone Q2 Net Profit Surges To ₹292.20 Crore; Revenue Rises To ₹473.07 Crore

IGH Holdings |

Mumbai: IGH Holdings Private Limited announced on Tuesday a standalone net profit after tax of ₹292.20 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, a substantial rise from ₹143.44 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's standalone total revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 reached ₹473.07 crore. This is an increase from ₹340.01 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹473.95 crore, up from ₹340.89 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses for the period were ₹202.17 crore, compared to ₹198.61 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit Before Tax

Standalone profit before tax for the quarter was ₹271.77 crore. This is an increase from ₹142.28 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were ₹9.21 each. This compares to ₹4.52 for both basic and diluted EPS in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, standalone net profit after tax was ₹196.43 crore, compared to ₹56.12 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2025. Total standalone revenue from operations for the half year stood at ₹610.44 crore, up from ₹458.28 crore in the previous half year.

Board Approval

The unaudited standalone financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30 October 2026. The results have been subjected to a limited review by the statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.