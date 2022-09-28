IFAT trade fair in Mumbai puts spotlight on tech for waste management and water

A comprehensive solid waste management plant in Mumbai. |

The 9th edition of IFAT India by Messe Muenchen India commenced today at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The event runs from 28-30 September 2022. The show provides a unique opportunity for all the stakeholders to discuss waste management and wastewater treatment solutions and emerging trends in this sector.

The grand inauguration ceremony of one of the country’s leading trade fairs for water, sewage, solid waste, and recycling technologies was marked by the presence of key dignitaries such as Ramveer Tanwar, the Pondman of India; Achim Fabig, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mumbai; Martin Maier, Swiss Consul General in Mumbai; Arne Jan Flolo, Norwegian Consul General in Mumbai; Bart De Jong, Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mumbai; Damian Irzyk, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Mumbai, amongst many others.

This year’s edition expects the participation of over 10,000 visitors and more than 250 exhibitors from 22 countries, along with pavilions from Austria, Germany, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Key exhibitors include Arvind Envisol, DuPont Water Solutions, Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Ion Exchange, Larsen & Toubro, and Terex India, among many others.

IFAT India 2022 is primarily supported by industry associations such as the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), International Council for Circular Economy (ICCE), All India Distillers Association (AIDA), International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), International Water Association (IWA), Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), European Water Association, and the German Association for Water, Wastewater and Waste (DWA).

Addressing the opportunities in this sector, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said, “ Amidst the pressing environmental challenges, especially regarding solid waste and wastewater treatment, IFAT India 2022 has presented technologies and solutions by bringing together the leading thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators in this space.”

Alongside the exhibition, the expertly curated Knowledge Exchange Program has been envisaged to bring forth innovations in waste management and water treatment domain by brands, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers in the industry.

The great importance that the government is placing on a circular economy was reflected in a power-packed accompanying program ‘Knowledge Exchange Forum’ which carved out a blueprint for stakeholders to define a roadmap towards a Circular Economy.

Another key highlight was the supporting feature at the expo is Active Learning Centre, wherein companies such as Horiba India Pvt Ltd, Sintex-BAPL Limited, NX Filtration, Vega India, Energy Recovery, Evoqua Water Technologies gave live demonstrations of their innovative products to the visitors. These live demonstrations will continue on the second day as well.