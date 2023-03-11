e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan from Monday, March 13

IDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan from Monday, March 13

The new brand logo will also be unveiled, closely resembling the Bandhan Bank logo, but with additional colours and styling, the statement said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Bandhan Bank (Representative)

The Bandhan Financial Holdings-led consortium is set to launch a new brand identity for IDFC Mutual Fund, which will be effective from March 13, a statement said on Saturday.

As a result, the fund house's schemes will be renamed, with the word 'Bandhan' replacing 'IDFC' in each of them. The new brand logo will also be unveiled, closely resembling the Bandhan Bank logo, but with additional colours and styling, the statement said.

Read Also
Bandhan Bank opens mega currency chest in West Bengal for cash management
article-image

Regulators had objected to the use of Bandhan Bank logo for mutual fund operations. IDFC Asset Management Company was acquired by the consortium, which comprises Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC, and ChrysCapital.

Bandhan holds 60 per cent of the acquired entity, with control of operations, while the other two will hold 20 per cent each in the AMC. BFHL will be the sponsor of the mutual fund.

Read Also
Bandhan Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 9,960 as stock options
article-image

The underlying investment strategy, processes, and team will remain the same, so investors can benefit from the same high-quality investment approach that the fund house is reputed for, the statement said.

The new brand identity is expected to help the company strengthen its market position and boost investor confidence in its offerings. The company will also continue to focus on providing innovative and client-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan from Monday, March 13

IDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan from Monday, March 13

Silicon Valley Bank Crisis: SVB president urged US Congress to reduce scrutiny in 2015

Silicon Valley Bank Crisis: SVB president urged US Congress to reduce scrutiny in 2015

DGCA allows Air India pilots to fly both Boeing 787s and 777s as airline faces crew crunch

DGCA allows Air India pilots to fly both Boeing 787s and 777s as airline faces crew crunch

Adani Ports sets up new firm Bu Agri Logistics through its subsidiary

Adani Ports sets up new firm Bu Agri Logistics through its subsidiary

LIC appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as Chairman for 3 months to replace MR Kumar

LIC appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as Chairman for 3 months to replace MR Kumar