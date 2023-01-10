ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC to hear Venugopal Dhoot’s plea challenging arrest, quashing of FIR today

Videocon Group's CEO, Venugopal Dhoot | Image credit: Wikipedia

Mumbai: A day after the Bombay High Court granted interim bail to former ICICI MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot has also approached the High Court seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case.

The petition will be heard on Tuesday, January 10, before a division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere which granted interim bail to Kochhars on Monday against cash of Rs 1 lakh each.

Dhoot sought release on rounds that his arrest was illegal, arbitrary

Dhoot also sought release on bail on the ground that his arrest was arbitrary and illegal. His plea states that he is a senior citizen suffering from serious ailments and having undergone multiple surgeries and hospitalisation in the last seven years.

Seeking release, his plea states that he is deeply rooted in India with no intention of absconding or evading arrest or obstructing CBI’s investigation.

Dhoot claimed special court 'carelessly, mechanically authorised' arrest

He too has claimed that provisions of Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code were not met with before arresting him. The section mandates that a person be called for questioning by the investigating agency and satisfying itself that there is a need for arrest.

He has also stated that he appeared before CBI on his own and on their request to co-operate with the investigation. Also, CBI failed to make out a case of his non co-operation to the investigation as a reason for his arrest.

Further, he has said that the special court carelessly and mechanically authorised the arrest which was carried out without necessary cause or reason.