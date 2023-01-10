e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC to hear Venugopal Dhoot’s plea challenging arrest, quashing of FIR today

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC to hear Venugopal Dhoot’s plea challenging arrest, quashing of FIR today

The petition will be heard on Tuesday, January 10, before a division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere which granted interim bail to Kochhars on Monday against cash of Rs 1 lakh each.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Videocon Group's CEO, Venugopal Dhoot | Image credit: Wikipedia
Follow us on

Mumbai: A day after the Bombay High Court granted interim bail to former ICICI MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot has also approached the High Court seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case.

The petition will be heard on Tuesday, January 10, before a division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere which granted interim bail to Kochhars on Monday against cash of Rs 1 lakh each.

Read Also
ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...
article-image

Dhoot sought release on rounds that his arrest was illegal, arbitrary

Dhoot also sought release on bail on the ground that his arrest was arbitrary and illegal. His plea states that he is a senior citizen suffering from serious ailments and having undergone multiple surgeries and hospitalisation in the last seven years.

Seeking release, his plea states that he is deeply rooted in India with no intention of absconding or evading arrest or obstructing CBI’s investigation.

Read Also
ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Order on pleas by Kochhars on illegal arrest to be...
article-image

Dhoot claimed special court 'carelessly, mechanically authorised' arrest

He too has claimed that provisions of Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code were not met with before arresting him. The section mandates that a person be called for questioning by the investigating agency and satisfying itself that there is a need for arrest.

He has also stated that he appeared before CBI on his own and on their request to co-operate with the investigation. Also, CBI failed to make out a case of his non co-operation to the investigation as a reason for his arrest.

Further, he has said that the special court carelessly and mechanically authorised the arrest which was carried out without necessary cause or reason.

Read Also
ICICI-Videocon loan case: Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot arrested under pressure, claims lawyer
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC to hear Venugopal Dhoot’s plea challenging arrest, quashing of...

ICICI-Videocon loan scam: Bombay HC to hear Venugopal Dhoot’s plea challenging arrest, quashing of...

Gold prices rise, silver unchanged in early trade

Gold prices rise, silver unchanged in early trade

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Indore set for the last day of PBD

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: Indore set for the last day of PBD

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Rupee gains 18 paise to 82.17 against US dollar

Rupee gains 18 paise to 82.17 against US dollar