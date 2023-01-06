ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Order on pleas by Kocchars on illegal arrest to be announced Monday | ANI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on plea filed by former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and husband Deepak Kochhar challenging their arrest by CBI terming it as illegal on Monday.

Kochhars were arrested by CBI in alleged ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case.

Chanda Kocchar alleges illegal arrest

Former ICICI bank CEO-MD Chanda Kocchar and her husband Deepak Kocchar had approached the Bombay High Court claiming illegal arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on December 27 over irregularities in loans granted to the Videocon Group, when she was incharge.

Her husband Deepak Kochhar, who was involved in the dubious dealing, has also been arrested along with the former ICICI boss.

Back in 2018, Chanda Kochhar was forced to stepped down after facing accusations of following lending practices which were biased in favour of consumer electronics and gas exploration firm Videocon.

Irregularities were detected in loans worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, and Deepak Kochhar along with other family members benefited from the transaction under Chanda Kochhar's watch.

Chanda Kochhar, once ranked among India's most influential women bankers, has denied any wrongdoing.

