ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in accordance with law

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC says Kocchars arrest not in accordance with law; directs release | ANI

On Monday, the Bombay High Court said that Kocchars arrest is not in accordance with law and directed their release. The court delivered the verdict pertaining to the plea that Kocchars filed claiming their arrest was illegal. The Division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan pronounced the order.

The court pronounced that the couple's arrest was not in accordance with the mandate of 41A of the CRPC and directed their release with a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh cash.

The former ICICI bank CEO MD Chanda Kocchar and her husband Deepak Kocchar had approached the HC on December 27 claiming their arrest by the CBI was illegal; they had sought an urgent hearing which the court refused.

What did the plea state?

The couple claimed in their plea that prior mandatory sanctions under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) were not obtained before their arrest.

They contended that their arrest was illegal since they were not issued a notice to appear before agency as required when punishment for offences is above seven years. They sought that the HC quash the remand order of the special court.