ICICI rewards employees with shares worth Rs 8.93 lakh as stock options

The shares worth Rs 2 will be allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
ICICI rewards employees with shares worth Rs 8.93 lakh as stock options | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)
ICICI Bank announced on Tuesday that it will allot 4,46,790 equity shares worth Rs 8,93,580 as stock options. The shares worth Rs 2 will be allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

The shares of ICICI Bank closed on Tuesday at Rs 852.10, down by 0.19 per cent.

The bank on February 1, announces that the marginal cost loans for the month of February will stay the same.

On January 31, ICICI Bank allotted 2,47,929 equity shares to employees as stock options.

