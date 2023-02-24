ICICI Prudential allots equity shares worth Rs 73,000 to employees as stock options | Image: ICICI (Representative)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on Friday allotted 7,300 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares have a face value of Rs 10, bringing the total to Rs 73,000, and will be allocated under the company's employee stock option scheme.

ICICI Prudential announced on February 21 that the company had acquired 2.03 per cent of LIC Housing Finance.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

The shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited on Friday at 1:52 pm were at Rs 401.25, down by 0.37 per cent.

