ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquires 2.03% in LIC Housing Finance |

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired an additional 2.03 per cent stake in LIC Finance Limited, the company announced in an exchange filing. The company bought 2,00,034 shares, bringing the total to 3,89,10,526 or 7.07 per cent.

Prior to the purchase of the shares, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund owned 2,77,39,406 shares, or 5.04 per cent. This acquisition was made between May 12, 2022 and February 13, 2023.

The company had last purchased 1,11,71,120 shares of LIC Housing Finance Limited on May 13, 2022.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance

The shares of LIC Housing Finance on Tuesday closed at Rs 357.65, down by 0.71.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

The shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 418, down by 0.59 per cent.