ICICI Lombard General Q3 profit remains flat at Rs 318 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a marginal 1.2 per cent growth in net profit at Rs. 318 crore for December quarter 2021-22.

The company stated that it had posted a net profit of Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's gross direct premium income (GDPI) surged to Rs 4,699 crore from Rs 4,034 crore, as against the industry's 4.9 per cent growth.

''Solvency ratio was 245 per cent at December 31, 2021 as against 249 per cent at September 30, 2021," the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:52 PM IST