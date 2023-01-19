e-Paper Get App
ICICI Bank allots shares worth over Rs 4.93 lakh to employees as stock option

The allotment of shares were done under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank allots shares worth over Rs 4.93 lakh to employees as stock option | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
ICICI Bank on Thursday, announced the allotment of 2,46,827 equity shares worth Rs 4,93,654 to employees as stock options. The allotment of shares was done under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

The shares have a face value of Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank on January 12 allotted 2,76,639 each equity shares worth Rs 2 to employees as stock options.

Indian IT major Infosys buys back 17,03,000 shares for Rs 1,542.18 each
article-image

On Thursday the shares of ICICI Bank Limited closed at Rs 865.10, down by 0.51 per cent.

