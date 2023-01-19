ICICI Bank allots shares worth over Rs 4.93 lakh to employees as stock option | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Thursday, announced the allotment of 2,46,827 equity shares worth Rs 4,93,654 to employees as stock options. The allotment of shares was done under the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

The shares have a face value of Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank on January 12 allotted 2,76,639 each equity shares worth Rs 2 to employees as stock options.

On Thursday the shares of ICICI Bank Limited closed at Rs 865.10, down by 0.51 per cent.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)