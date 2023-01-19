Indian IT major Infosys buys back 17,03,000 shares for Rs 1,542.18 each | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys on Thursday bought back 17,03,000 shares for Rs 1,542.18 each, the company announced through an exchange filling. The company bought back 33,000 shares on the BSE and 16,70,000 shares on the NSE.

The company on Wednesday, bought back 17,03,000 for Rs 1,548.04 each.

After this purchase, the company bought back a total of 3,94,99,500 shares.

Infosys is also ranked among the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally, according to Brand Finance's Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.

On Thursday the shares of Infosys closed at Rs 1,534, down by 0.74 per cent.

