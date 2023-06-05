ICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

As per the regulatory filing, ICICI Bank today announced the allotment of 174,81 equity shares to employees under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI bank Ltd on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 947, up by 0.94 per cent.