ICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option

As per the regulatory filing, ICICI Bank today announced the allotment of 174,81 equity shares to employees under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000.
The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.
ICICI Bank shares
The shares of ICICI bank Ltd on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 947, up by 0.94 per cent.
Read Also
Mumbai News: ICICI Bank donates ₹1200 crore to Tata Memorial Centre for cancer treatment and...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)