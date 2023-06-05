 ICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

As per the regulatory filing, ICICI Bank today announced the allotment of 174,81 equity shares to employees under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme-2000.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI bank Ltd on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 947, up by 0.94 per cent.

Read Also
Mumbai News: ICICI Bank donates ₹1200 crore to Tata Memorial Centre for cancer treatment and...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TeamThai: A Diversified Business Empire Led by Ashique Thahir

TeamThai: A Diversified Business Empire Led by Ashique Thahir

Watch: HDFC Bank Employee Abuses Junior During Video Meet; Suspended For Unruly Behaviour

Watch: HDFC Bank Employee Abuses Junior During Video Meet; Suspended For Unruly Behaviour

ICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots Equity share Worth 1,74,811 To Employees As Stock Option

Watch: Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo Takes Jibe At Business Family Scions

Watch: Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo Takes Jibe At Business Family Scions

Wipro VisionEDGE Will Power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), A New Digital Out-Of-Home Television

Wipro VisionEDGE Will Power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), A New Digital Out-Of-Home Television