 ICICI Bank Allots 6,26,114 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank Allots 6,26,114 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots 6,26,114 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank Allots 6,26,114 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced the allotment of 6,26,114 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Thursday at 2:41 pm IST were at Rs 964.35, down by 2.29 percent.

Read Also
ICICI Lombard Allots 39,100 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Gross Sales Increases By 10.7% YoY In Q1FY24

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Gross Sales Increases By 10.7% YoY In Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Adani Enterprises Net Profit Jumps To ₹676.93 Cr; Adani Power Net Profit...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Adani Enterprises Net Profit Jumps To ₹676.93 Cr; Adani Power Net Profit...

Dabur Q1 Consolidated Revenue Crosses ₹3,000 Cr Mark, Up 11%

Dabur Q1 Consolidated Revenue Crosses ₹3,000 Cr Mark, Up 11%

ICICI Bank Allots 6,26,114 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank Allots 6,26,114 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Reliance Jumps 16 Places, Now At Number 88 On Fortune Global 500 List

Reliance Jumps 16 Places, Now At Number 88 On Fortune Global 500 List