ICICI Bank Allots 6,26,114 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced the allotment of 6,26,114 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Thursday at 2:41 pm IST were at Rs 964.35, down by 2.29 percent.

