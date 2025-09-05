Adani Power Receives Shareholders' Approval For Stock Split, Facilitating Retail & Small Investors' Participation

File Image |

New Delhi: Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders' approval for a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 through a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025.The resolution has been considered as duly passed with the requisite majority, as mentioned in the postal ballot notice dated August 1, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the notice, each equity share of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into five fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The voting period began from 9 am on August 6, and ended at 5 pm on September 4.

The company explained that the board, at its meeting on August 1, 2025, approved and recommended the share split to facilitate greater participation from retail and small investors.There will not be any change in the amount of authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company on account of sub-division/split of the equity shares, it had stated.

The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be fixed by the board (or by any duly constituted committee thereof) after the approval of the members is obtained.The notice showed that post-stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Adani Power was incorporated in 1996 and in 2009 got listed on the bourses. It has grown significantly in terms of its business and performance over the years resulting in a significant improvement in the market price of the company's securities.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.