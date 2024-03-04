 IBM Expands Technology Expert Labs In India To Boost Adoption Of GenAI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIBM Expands Technology Expert Labs In India To Boost Adoption Of GenAI

IBM Expands Technology Expert Labs In India To Boost Adoption Of GenAI

Located in Bengaluru and Kochi, the lab will be focused on helping clients to fully realise the potential of technologies like AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity, to keep their businesses strong in a highly competitive landscape, the company said.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
IBM Expands Technology Expert Labs In India To Boost Adoption Of GenAI | File Photo

Tech major IBM on Monday announced the expansion of its Technology Expert Labs capacity in India to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (genAI) and key technologies.

Located in Bengaluru and Kochi, the lab will be focused on helping clients to fully realise the potential of technologies like AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity, to keep their businesses strong in a highly competitive landscape, the company said.

"Businesses are looking for experts who can guide them along each step of their transformation/technology adoption journey by ensuring their projects are successful. The Technology Expert Labs provides that expertise to help our clients deploy our products and solutions rapidly and successfully," Sanjay Pal, Vice President, IBM Technology Expert Labs, said in a statement.

According to the company, the deep expertise and global experience of Technology Expert Labs will augment and accelerate technology adoption for clients worldwide as the India Centre looks to build capacity and competency in genAI, Data & AI, Automation Security, etc.

Read Also
BSNL Gears Up For Competition, Will It Result In Layoffs?
article-image

"The Technology Expert Labs will have first-in-line access to product insights, features, and solutions, benefiting IBM clients and partners in India and globally," said Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Labs and Ecosystem.

The company mentioned that the team has already contributed to successful client engagements across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & North America and is scaling further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Honda Elevate Now Comes With A ₹50,000 Cash Discount!

Honda Elevate Now Comes With A ₹50,000 Cash Discount!

February 2024 Accelerates Indian car Market With Impressive Sales Performance

February 2024 Accelerates Indian car Market With Impressive Sales Performance

OPEC+ Extends Output Cuts Through Q2; Russia Announces Additional Reductions: S&P GCI

OPEC+ Extends Output Cuts Through Q2; Russia Announces Additional Reductions: S&P GCI

IBM Expands Technology Expert Labs In India To Boost Adoption Of GenAI

IBM Expands Technology Expert Labs In India To Boost Adoption Of GenAI

Paytm Shares Dip Amidst RBI License Revocation Speculations And Ongoing Regulatory Challenges:...

Paytm Shares Dip Amidst RBI License Revocation Speculations And Ongoing Regulatory Challenges:...