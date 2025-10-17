Ahead of Diwali, 28 Lakh Employees In This State Get Pay Boost — Know What’s the Reason Behind It?

Diwali Gift for Government Employees. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lucknow: Just before Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has given a big gift to its employees and pensioners. The state has announced a 3 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). This means now employees will receive 58 percent DA instead of 55 percent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement on Friday and said the new DA will be effective from 1 July 2025, and the increased amount will be paid in cash from October 2025.

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों/पारिवारिक पेंशनरों के महंगाई भत्ते व महंगाई राहत की दर 55 percent को 01 जुलाई, 2025 से बढ़ाकर 58 percent कर दिया है।



महापर्व दीपावली के अवसर पर यह निर्णय लगभग 28 लाख कर्मयोगियों और पेंशनरों के जीवन में संतोष, सुरक्षा और समृद्धि का दीप जलाने… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 17, 2025

Who Will Benefit from This Hike?

This move will benefit around 28 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. These include:

- Regular government employees

- Employees of aided educational and technical institutions

- Full-time staff of urban local bodies

- Teachers under UGC pay scale

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this decision will improve the standard of living and bring satisfaction, security, and prosperity to employees and pensioners during the festive season.

How Much Will the Government Spend?

According to the UP government, this increase in DA/DR will put an extra burden of Rs 1,960 crore on the state till March 2026.

- In November 2025, the state will pay Rs 795 crore as cash.

- For employees under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), about Rs 185 crore will be deposited in their GPF accounts.

- From July to September 2025, the arrears payment will cost Rs 550 crore.

What Will Be the Salary Impact?

For example, if an employee’s basic salary is Rs 10,000, earlier they got Rs 5,500 as DA (55 percent). Now, they will get Rs 5,800 (58 percent), which means Rs 300 more every month.

This increase comes soon after the central government also raised the DA/DR by 3 percent for its employees, and the UP government's step is seen as a similar relief measure.