IAF prepares for Cyclone Tauktae

By FPJ Bureau

Continuing with the preparation for Cyclone Tauktae, the IAF on May 16, 2021, had deployed 2 C-130J and 1 An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. The An-32 is enroute to Ahmedabad as of now. Another C-130J and 2 An-32 aircraft carried 121 NDRF personnel and 11.6 tonnes of load from Vijayawada to Ahmedabad for the same purpose. Also, 2 C-130J aircraft transported 110 personnel and 15 tonnes of cargo for NDRF from Pune to Ahmedabad.

