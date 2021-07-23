IAA to host panel discussion on gender sensitisation in media

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) will be hosting a virtual panel discussion with leaders of the Marcom industry on 27th July at 3.30pm.

The subject is Gender in media and the impact on children and their future.

"A few weeks ago we released the top lines of the results of a unique market research conducted on 1000 Indian advertisements by UNICEF and the Geena Davis Foundation. The IAA had facilitated this important research on gender representation in Indian advertising. On the 27th, UNICEF will present the results in depth, and then there will be a discussion on the implication of these findings on gender in media and the impact on children and their future. This will truly represent industry as the Voice of Change," said Megha Tata, MD–South Asia, Discovery Communications India and president of IAA.

"Conversations and actions go hand in hand when tackling an issue as important and nuanced as gender representation in media and its impact. We are thus bringing together leaders across the ecosystem who can not only identify the change in discourse needed but also have the power to actually bring about that change," said Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 and co-chair -Women Empowerment Committee, IAA.