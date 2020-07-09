IAA & GALA launch 'Global Privacy Laws Handbook' virtually

The International Advertising Association (“IAA”) and the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance had a virtual launch on 8 th July of the two-volume set, Privacy Law: A Global Legal Perspective on Data Protection Relating to Advertising and Marketing. It is the first-ever guide to how privacy laws affect marketing and advertising around the world.

The more than 700 page guide provides a comprehensive look at how privacy and data protection laws affect advertising and marketing in more than 70 countries – from Argentina to Zimbabwe. The guide also provides detailed information about how to comply with privacy laws in the European Union. Organized by country, each chapter in the twin-volumes provides detailed information about how privacy is regulated in that country with respect to advertising and marketing, and covers such topics as, rules about collection and storage of personal data, data breaches, and regulatory enforcement. Each chapter also provides unique insights about how the privacy landscape has changed in recent years, where the changes will be in the future, and the challenges companies face.

“It’s absolutely critical that the laws governing privacy and data security be top-of-mind for marketers around the world,” said Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Managing Partner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz in New York and GALA's Chairman. “We’re thrilled to partner with the IAA to publish this indispensable guide.”

Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman and World President of the International Advertising Association, said, “We hope that this Global Privacy Laws handbook will be an excellent reference volume to all major marketing companies and governments around the world. I am happy to say this handbook will be available to all IAA members as a free download at IAA website. Members can also buy a hard copy of the handbook at a special price. Others can buy it of course at Amazon e-book store.”