Huhtamaki India Reports Strong Q3 2026 Results, Nine-Month Sales Rise 15.7% To ₹2,070.4 Crore

Mumbai: Huhtamaki India Limited on Monday reported a 23.7% increase in net sales for the third quarter ended September 2026, reaching ₹748.1 crore. The company's EBIT before exceptional items for the quarter stood at ₹52.1 crore.

Nine-Month Performance

For the nine-month period ended September 2026, Huhtamaki India reported net sales of ₹2,070.4 crore, marking a 15.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025. EBIT before exceptional items for this nine-month period amounted to ₹152.8 crore, a 22% increase over the previous year.

Management Commentary

Kamal Taneja, managing director, said the company delivered strong revenue growth during Q3 2026 and the nine-month period. He added that the performance was better than the prior year, driven by volume growth and the pass-through of material cost increases.

EBIT Growth Factors

Taneja noted that while EBIT for the third quarter remained flat compared to Q3 2025, the nine-month EBIT growth in 2026 was supported by higher volumes, an improved product mix, and ongoing operational efficiency initiatives. The company said its business remained resilient despite the uncertain geopolitical environment.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.