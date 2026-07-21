Huhtamaki India Net Profit Up 70.8% To ₹43.73 Crore In Q1 FY27; Revenue Rises 23.1%

Mumbai: Huhtamaki India Limited announced on Tuesday that its standalone net profit for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026, increased by 70.8 per cent to ₹43.73 crore. This compares to ₹25.60 crore in the preceding quarter (Q1 FY27) and ₹24.94 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2 FY26).

Revenue Growth

The company's standalone revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 rose by 23.1 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹750.02 crore. In the preceding quarter, revenue stood at ₹613.10 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half ended 30 June 2026, Huhtamaki India reported a standalone net profit of ₹69.33 crore. This is an increase from ₹51.09 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Half-Year Revenue

Standalone revenue from operations for the six months ended 30 June 2026, was ₹1,363.12 crore. This represents an 11.53 per cent increase compared to ₹1,222.16 crore in the same half-year period of FY26.

Expense Details

Total expenses for Q2 FY27 were ₹692.53 crore, up from ₹600.18 crore in Q1 FY27 and ₹585.79 crore in Q2 FY26. Cost of materials consumed increased to ₹522.27 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹428.49 crore in Q1 FY27.

Management Commentary

Kamal Taneja, Managing Director, said the company reported strong sales performance in Q2 and H1 FY27, supported by volume growth and higher pricing to offset raw material cost inflation. Taneja noted that EBIT increased due to volume leverage, an improved product mix, and operational efficiency, despite non-recurring charges and geopolitical challenges.

Depreciation Adjustment

Notably, the depreciation charge for Q1 2026 included an additional ₹8.8 crore. This was recognised to correct an erroneous calculation method for certain assets in FY24 and FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.