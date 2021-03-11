HPCL observes International Women’s Day with the launch of HP SWAYAM Portal

HPCL Chairman & Managing Director, Mukesh Kumar Surana, in presence of Functional Directors and CVO launched HP SWAYAM Portal on the occasion of International Women’s Day, at HQO Mumbai.

HP SAWAYM Portal, a platform for Women Officers, is a unique initiative created on the principles of “Lean-In structure”, where they can network, engage, support, guide and mentor one another for providing a sustainable impetus to the talent pool and Leadership pipeline of the Organization. On the occasion, C&MD addressed all the employees thru VC emphasizing the importance of Women in the Organization.

He urged everyone to participate wholeheartedly in #ChoosetoChallenge campaign, which is the global theme for this year’s International Women’s day to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality in all walks of life.