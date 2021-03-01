HPCL bags 6 prestigious Awards in PRSI National Awards

HPCL walked away with 6 prestigious Awards related to Corporate Communications at the virtually held PRSI National Awards 2020. The awards included the prestigious PRSI Leadership Award to Chief General Manager-PRCC, HPCL, Rajeev Goel. The other awards were Best Internal Magazine –Hindi (1st Prize), Best Corporate Website (1st Prize), Best Internal Magazine – English (2nd Prize), Best Corona Awareness Campaign (3rd Prize) and Best use of Social Media (3rd Prize). The distinguished Jury comprised of eminent personalities from the field of Communication including Media and PRSI personnel to assess the work done by various companies under various categories. Public Relations Society of India, national association of PR practitioners, established in 1958, recognizes and honors the work done by Companies & Individuals and awards them to motivate and reinforce the culture of achieving excellence and quality to all the stakeholders.