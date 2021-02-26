HPCL felicitated for rendering humanitarian services during the Covid-19 pandemic

Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, felicitated HPCL for its humanitarian services rendered during COVID-19 pandemic at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. He felicitated Senior Officials from Banks, Corporates and NGOs for their institutional work and individual contribution during the ongoing challenging times; in an event organized by M/s Pasbaan-E-Adab, a socio-cultural Organization founded by Quaiser Khalid (IPS). A total of 50 Corona Warriors were felicitated during the event. HPCL was awarded for its special contribution in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. HPCL took many initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure round the clock supply and distribution of essential fuels viz. Petrol, Diesel, LPG etc. across the Country and to help the needy with food, shelter, medical kits etc. On behalf of HPCL, Chief General Manager-PRCC, Rajeev Goel received the Award.

Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, while addressing the august gathering, appreciated the efforts of the Corona Warriors who went out of their way in their efforts to support the cause of fight against COVID-19 pandemic.