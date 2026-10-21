HP Telecom India Appoints Dr Garima Mishra As CEO, Former IAF Engineer To Lead Company's Next Growth Phase

HP Telecom India appoints Dr. Garima Mishra as CEO from October 21. |

Mumbai: HP Telecom India Limited (HPTL) has appointed Dr. Garima Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 21, 2026. She will oversee the company's strategy, operations and expansion plans as it looks to strengthen its market presence.

Dr Mishra brings more than 15 years of experience across defence, consumer goods and technology distribution, combining technical expertise with corporate leadership experience.

From Indian Air Force To Corporate Leadership

Dr Mishra began her professional journey as an engineer in the Indian Air Force, where she served for 10 years in technical and operational roles.

Following her defence career, she moved into the corporate sector, taking up senior sales and commercial leadership positions at Diageo and Pernod Ricard.

She subsequently led the Apple business at technology distribution company Redington, gaining experience in managing partnerships, sales operations and business growth.

Focus On Business Expansion

As CEO, Dr. Mishra will focus on expanding HP Telecom's market reach while strengthening relationships with brand partners, customers and distribution channels.

Her priorities will include improving operational efficiency, introducing data-driven decision-making and enhancing customer experience.

The company expects her leadership to support its expansion plans and strengthen its position in the technology distribution market.

Management Welcomes Appointment

Vijay Yadav, Managing Director of HP Telecom India, welcomed the appointment, highlighting Dr Mishra's engineering background, commercial expertise and ability to build strong teams.

He said her experience would be valuable as the company expands its operations and develops new partnerships.

New CEO Outlines Priorities

Dr Mishra said her immediate focus would be on strengthening vendor relationships, building customer trust and creating a resilient business.

She emphasised disciplined execution, transparent partnerships and empowered teams as essential elements of sustainable growth.

Drawing on her experience in the Indian Air Force and corporate sector, she expressed confidence in taking HP Telecom into its next phase of expansion.