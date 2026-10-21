IndusInd General Insurance Appoints Sharad Mathur As New MD And CEO, Former Universal Sompo Chief To Lead Growth And Digital Transformation

Sharad Mathur |

Mumbai: IndusInd General Insurance Company Limited, formerly known as Reliance General Insurance Company Limited, has announced the appointment of Sharad Mathur as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), following the necessary statutory approvals.

The company, part of the IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) Group, expects Mathur to lead its next phase of business expansion, digital transformation and customer-focused growth.

Sharad Mathur Brings 30 Years Of Insurance Experience

Mathur has nearly three decades of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, specialising in business transformation, distribution development, technology adoption and corporate governance.

Before joining IndusInd General Insurance, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance for more than six years.

During his tenure, he focused on strengthening distribution networks, improving risk management practices, underwriting discipline and technology-driven customer services.

Previous Leadership Roles At SBI General And ICICI Lombard

Earlier in his career, Mathur held senior leadership positions at SBI General Insurance and ICICI Lombard.

He contributed to the development and expansion of both insurance businesses during their early growth phases.

His professional experience spans operational management, strategic planning, insurance distribution and organisational development.

Focus On Digital Innovation And Profitable Growth

As the new MD and CEO, Mathur will oversee IndusInd General Insurance's transformation strategy.

His priorities include improving customer experience, expanding distribution partnerships, strengthening digital capabilities and promoting insurance inclusion.

The company will also focus on sustainable profitability, governance standards and building a resilient, technology-enabled insurance business.

Educational And Professional Background

Mathur is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Directors and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, India.

He has completed executive leadership and compliance programmes at the University of Pennsylvania, Indian School of Business, Harvard Business School and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

The appointment reflects IndusInd General Insurance's strategy to strengthen its market presence while delivering long-term value to customers, business partners and stakeholders.