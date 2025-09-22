 How Much Will You Save Monthly With GST Cut? Groceries To Gadgets Now Cheaper For Everyone!
New GST rates from September 22 make milk, shampoo, biscuits, and more cheaper. Essentials now fall under Zero percent or 5 percent GST. Monthly grocery bills can drop, saving families thousands.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Festive Season Begins with a Big Gift. |

New Delhi: Today is the first day of Navratri and the festive season. On this day, the government has given a big Diwali gift — new, lower GST rates are now in effect.

Old GST Slabs Removed, New Slabs in Place

- 12 percent and 28 percent GST slabs are removed for many items.

- Now, most daily items are in 0 percent, 5 percent, or 18 percent GST categories.

- Expensive luxury goods remain in the 40 percent GST slab.

These Items Are Now in zero percent GST Slab

The government has made many essential items completely tax-free. These items were earlier taxed at 5 percent:

- Paneer and Chhena

- UHT (long-life) milk

- Pizza bread, khakhra, chapati, paratha, kulcha

- Life and health insurance

- 33 life-saving medicines

- Medical oxygen

- Sharpeners, crayons, pastels

- Notebooks, pencils, erasers

All of these are used daily, especially by families with kids, and now cost less.

Daily Food and Toiletries Now in 5 percent GST

Items like:

- Packed flour (atta), rice, namkeen, biscuits

- Shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and detergent

All now have just 5 percent GST. These are part of everyone's monthly shopping, so this will reduce household expenses.

Electronics Like AC, TV, and Fridge Also Cheaper

Items like air conditioners, refrigerators, and TVs earlier had 28 percent GST. Now they fall under the 18 percent GST slab. This means lower prices if you buy them during this festive season.

Festive Sweets & Chocolates Also in Discount Zone

With high demand during festivals, even sweets and chocolates will be cheaper due to the GST rate cut. This adds extra joy during celebrations!

