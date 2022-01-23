How iPadOS 15 helping millions of kids, professionals navigate Covid

As millions of students and professionals globally, including India, go back to learning and work from home amid the Covid wave triggered by the Omicron variant, the focus is back on devices that can boost their productivity.

The all-new iPadOS 15 has brought some fresh features to help kids navigate the crisis.

With an advantage of Quick Note, a fast and easy way to take notes anywhere outside the app, you can even add links from apps and websites to provide context.

In iPadOS 15.2, you can also access Quick Note with a swipe from the lower left or lower right corner of the screen.

The iPad user can see what others have added to his or her shared note with activity view, and notify them with mentions.

