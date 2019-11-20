How banks calculate home loan EMI; here's all you need to know

EMI = Principal amount + Interest on principal amount. This is paid through auto debit instructions to the bank or with post dated cheques.

Interest Rates

Interest rates on home loan is an amount that the bank or financial institution charges from you for taking a loan. Home loan interest rates are usually either related to repo rate or governed by Reserve Bank of India mandates.

There are three ways in which a bank can charge interest— monthly reducing, annual reducing and daily reducing balance. Banks use the daily reducing balance for home loans, while some housing finance companies use the monthly method. However, as EMI is paid monthly, there’s no difference in the effective interest rate, unless you prepay.

How is EMI calculated?

There is a common mathematical formula based on which all banks and financial institutions calculate the EMI. It is based on the principal loan amount, the rate of interest and the loan tenure.

The EMI depends on three factors—the loan amount, the rate of interest and the loan tenure. You can easily calculate the EMI using the PMT formula in Excel. For that, you’ll need three variables—the interest rate (rate), the loan period (nper) and the loan amount or the present value (PV).

Here is the formula:

EMI = [P x r x (1+r)n] / [(1+r)n-1], where P is the principal loan amount, r is the rate of interest per month and n is the number of monthly instalments.