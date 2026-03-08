Hotel Tariffs Jump 300–400%, Ahmedabad Sees Travel Rush For T20 WC Final

Hotel prices in Ahmedabad have surged by 300–400 percent ahead of the India–New Zealand T20 World Cup final. |

Ahmedabad: Hotel room prices in Ahmedabad have increased sharply ahead of the India–New Zealand T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. According to hotel industry representatives, tariffs have risen by nearly 300 to 400 percent because of huge demand from cricket fans.

The high-profile final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, drawing visitors from across India and several international locations.

Narendra Somani, President of the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Gujarat, said that rooms which earlier cost Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 are now being offered between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000. The sharp increase is mainly due to the sudden surge in bookings for the match weekend.

Luxury Hotels See Huge Price Surge

Luxury hotels have witnessed an even bigger spike in prices.

At Taj Skyline Ahmedabad, a deluxe room for two people has been listed at around Rs 2.01 lakh for Sunday night, plus nearly Rs 36,000 GST on a travel portal. On regular days, the same room usually costs Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000, showing an almost 20-times increase.

Similarly, rooms at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Ahmedabad are currently priced around Rs 20,950, compared to the usual Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

Another popular property, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, is charging around Rs 30,000 for the match night, which is about four times higher than its normal rates.

Occupancy Expected Around 80 Percent

Ahmedabad currently has around 10,000 hotel rooms across all categories. Despite the huge demand, Somani said that hotels may not be completely sold out.

“Hotels in and around the city are expected to see about 80 percent occupancy on Sunday because of the match,” he said.

Many Fans Avoid Overnight Stay

Because of the high hotel prices, many visitors are choosing other options instead of staying overnight.

Some travellers are booking accommodation in nearby Gandhinagar, located about 25 kilometres from Ahmedabad, where room rates are relatively lower.

Others are travelling to the city only for the match and returning home the same night. Many fans from Mumbai drive to Ahmedabad in the morning, reach by evening, attend the match, and then leave at night with their drivers.

Visitors from cities such as Rajkot and Porbandar are also following a similar plan.

Apart from domestic travellers, several international cricket fans are also expected to arrive in Ahmedabad to watch the final.