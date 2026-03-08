IND Vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Final: Did Nasser Hussain Expose Pitch Tampering In Ahmedabad? Viral Claim By Pakistan X User Debunked

BCCI/X

A viral post circulating on social media has claimed that former England captain Nasser Hussain exposed alleged pitch tampering in Ahmedabad ahead of T20 World Cup final. The post, shared by a Pakistan-based X (formerly Twitter) user, attributes explosive remarks to Hussain about late-night work on the pitch and manipulation of the game. However, a fact-check has found that the claims are fabricated and misrepresent Hussain’s actual comments.

The controversy began after a Pakistan-based X user shared a long quote supposedly from Hussain claiming that officials were manipulating the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium to favor India. The post alleged that people were working on the pitch at “1 or 2 am” and claimed there were rumors about “chips in the balls” and possible influence over the toss. The post further suggested Hussain had criticized the hosting of the tournament in India and said it should have been held in Sri Lanka instead.

However, fact-checkers traced the claim back to a recent cricket discussion on a podcast by Sky Sports. A review of the full conversation shows Hussain never made any such remarks. In the podcast, he spoke generally about cricket politics, the influence of boards like the Board of Control for Cricket in India and broader issues involving international cricket, but there was no mention of pitch tampering in Ahmedabad or any alleged manipulation involving the World Cup final.

There is also no evidence from credible cricket media to support the claim. Major outlets such as ESPNcricinfo and BBC Sport have not reported any concerns or allegations about pitch tampering at the venue. Instead, reports suggest the pitch prepared for the final is expected to be a standard flat, mixed-soil track typical of the stadium and likely to produce a high-scoring match.

The viral quote therefore appears to be misinformation created by social media users and falsely attributed to Hussain to fuel online cricket rivalries. With no mention of the claims in the original podcast and no credible reports backing them, the allegation that Hussain exposed pitch tampering in Ahmedabad is entirely false.