‘Now We Can Watch India Win’: Fans Praise Western Railway For Special Trains To Ahmedabad Ahead Of T20 WC Match Vs New Zealand

With thousands of cricket fans preparing to travel to Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup 2026 final, Western Railway’s decision to run special superfast trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad has been welcomed by passengers who had struggled to secure tickets over the past few days.

Western Railway recently announced additional services to manage the surge in passenger traffic ahead of the high profile final. The trains will run on special fares and are expected to provide relief on one of the busiest routes in western India.

Fans Relieved After Days Of Searching For Tickets

Many passengers said they had been trying unsuccessfully to book tickets for the past several days due to heavy demand.

One commuter travelling to watch the final said the announcement came as a huge relief. “We were searching for tickets for the last two days but could not find any. With these special trains we can finally travel to Ahmedabad to watch the World Cup final against New Zealand. We hope to see India lift the trophy,” he said.

Passengers Thank Western Railway For The Initiative

Several travellers thanked Western Railway for arranging additional services during the cricket season.

Another commuter said it was encouraging to see such planning for fans. “It is amazing that there are multiple special trains going from Mumbai to Ahmedabad just for the cricket match. We are sure Team India will bring the World Cup home,” he said.

Another passenger added that the train timings were particularly convenient. According to him, the schedule allows travellers to rest properly during the journey and reach Ahmedabad fresh and ready to cheer for the Indian team at the stadium.

Dependable Service For Cricket Fans

Some fans also praised the railway network for consistently responding to large scale travel demand during major events.

One cricket enthusiast said Western Railway has always been dependable. “Whenever there is a big cricket match or festival rush, the railways make arrangements. It shows they understand what cricket means to people,” he said while thanking the authorities.

With excitement building ahead of the final, the special train services are expected to help thousands of supporters reach Ahmedabad and be part of what many hope will be a historic night for Indian cricket.