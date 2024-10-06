'Hopefully, You Are Attending To This': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Reacts To Indignant Taxpayer Aggrieved Over Refunds

Tax refunds are, sometimes for some, something that gives a semblance of achievement at the end of a fiscal year. When this resource is delayed, it can be very disillusioning, to say the least.

FM Responds To Taxpayer

One such disillusioned taxpayer took to his social media profile on X to talk about his struggle to attain his refund on his tax.

Following up on another post on the matter, the taxpayer said, "@nsitharaman @PMOIndia @narendramodi @FinMinIndia @IncomeTaxIndia Maam I am forced to write back to ;you again, i received call only once from Bangalore , they said they are looking into my matter, its 5 days back, ek simple refund mai itna time, main koi loan nahi le raha hoon."

@nsitharaman @PMOIndia @narendramodi @FinMinIndia @IncomeTaxIndia Maam I am force to write back to ;you again, i recived call only once from Bangalore , they said they are looking into my matter, its 5 days back, ek simple refund mai itna time, main koi loan nahi le raha hoon https://t.co/GrVmsWM2qB — Rahul Dubey (@rahuldubey1974) October 4, 2024

This aggrieved taxpayer even tagged the country's FM, Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi and the Income Tax department in his post.

@nsitharaman @FinMinIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi Nirmala Ma'am see the apathy of IT department, they are unnecessary delaying our IT refund, so.much follow up done,but no avail, neither any reply, where should we go, you says IT file and refund has been made easy ,is it so?? https://t.co/UNDbZ34PUG — Rahul Dubey (@rahuldubey1974) September 30, 2024

In the earlier post, that the user had posted a week before this post, he said, "Nirmala Ma'am see the apathy of the IT department, they are unnecessarily delaying our IT refund, so. much follow up done,but no avail, nor any reply, Where should we go, You say IT file and refund has been made easyIs it so??"

And, in a series of events that exhibits the changing nature of communication in the age of Social Media, the indignant taxpayer got a response, from no less than the FM herself. FM Sitharaman's official account responded to the matter, but quoting the user's latest post on the matter.

In the post, the FM's account, tagging the Income Tax Department, enquired of the government body under her ministry, "Hopefully, you are attending to this @IncomeTaxIndia ?"

As informed by our team, they have been in touch with the assessee & apprised him of the current status. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 4, 2024

IT Department Reponds

Within an hour of the FM's post, the incomes department responded and said, "Respected Ma’am,

We are duly following up on the issue with the authorities concerned.

As informed by our team, they have been in touch with the assessee & apprised him of the current status."

Other Users Raise Concern

In addition to this, right below the FM's post, in the reply section, many others raised their own individual concerns with the delayed tax refund.

One of the users said, "Same here in my case. Filed returns much before deadline and still refund is not issued. My wife and father filed after me and they got their refund."

Another X user, who claims to be a CA, spoke of the case of one of his clients and said, "My client has been waiting for a refund for AY 22-23 since 2 years. Still not cleared. Every time CPC says they're working on it."