'Maharashtra’s Economy Is In Serious Trouble,' Says Supriya Sule; Demands Inquiry On Nirmala Sitharaman & Electoral Bonds

Supriya Sule, Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), addressed the media today in Pune, expressing grave concerns over the deteriorating economic situation in Maharashtra.

Her remarks come in light of recent reports highlighting the state’s growing fiscal deficit and the Finance Department’s objections to ministry proposals being ignored by the government.

“Maharashtra’s economy is in serious trouble,” said Sule. “Even Gadkari saheb, Mahayuti allies like Raj Thackeray, and various economists are acknowledging this. If those within the government are sounding alarms, it is clear that we have a crisis on our hands.”

Revenue Deficit Surpasses 3% Mark

The state’s fiscal deficit has soared to Rs 1,99,125.87 crore, with the revenue deficit surpassing the 3% mark. Despite this, the government has continued to grant approvals for large expenditures, disregarding warnings from the Finance Department.

Most recently, the Finance Department issued negative remarks on a Sports Ministry proposal for Rs 1,781.06 crore to construct sports complexes. However, the state government proceeded with the approvals. The Sports Ministry is led by NCP (SP) Minister Sanjay Bansode.

“For months, Jayant Patil has been warning about the economic crisis. During the last Vidhan Sabha winter session, he raised these issues, but no one paid attention. The Finance Ministry keeps raising objections, but the government refuses to listen,” Sule said.

Highlighting the state’s strong economic track record under previous NCP governments, she added, “Whenever Jayant Patil was Finance Minister, Maharashtra was in fiscal surplus. From Yashwantrao Chavan to now, Maharashtra has enjoyed decades of economic excellence. Today, under the ‘triple engine khoke sarkar,’ we’re facing an economic crisis.”

Patil had made pointed remarks in the Vidhan Sabha after the release of Maharashtra’s Economic Survey, which projected a decline in growth from 9.4% to 7.6%. The state, once the leader in per capita GDP, had fallen to 11th place. Agricultural growth had been particularly affected, dropping from 4.5% in FY23 to just 1.9% in FY24.

State Funds Distribution Based On Political Support: Supriya Sule

Sule also criticized the selective allocation of state funds, calling out the government’s biased financial practices.

“In cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, and in sugar mills, they distribute funds based on political support. If you support them, then “saat khoon maaf.” But if you oppose them—even ideologically—you get nothing, no matter how strong your public backing,” she said, specifically pointing to the neglect of Baramati and Shirur in recent financial disbursements.

Turning her attention to national issues, Sule demanded an FIR against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in relation to the electoral bonds case. “When the Parliament session begins in November, our first demand will be for a transparent inquiry. I never thought I would see such allegations against Nirmala Sitharaman, whom I know as an educated, cultured lady.”

Supriya Sule On Dhangar Quota Protest

Sule also strongly criticized the protest led by Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, a member of Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, for Dhangar reservation. “If a sitting MLA from the ruling alliance has to protest on the streets, you can only imagine what the situation of the state is.”

Recalling promises made by BJP leaders, Sule said, “Ten years ago, Devendra Fadnavis stood outside our house in Baramati, promising Dhangar reservation in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power. The BJP has misled the people on every reservation issue—whether it’s Dhangar, Maratha, Muslim, Lingayat, or NT-DNT.”

Sule clarified the NCP (SP)’s position on the reservation issue. “Our stand is clear: those in power must introduce a bill that provides reservation for all communities. We are ready to discuss and support any government—be it NDA or UPA—that can ensure justice. We will not politicize this issue.”