Honda to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 from Jan

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Honda announced on Friday that it plans to raise prices across its entire model range by up to Rs 30,000 beginning in January to offset the impact of rising input costs and prepare products for upcoming stricter emission standards.

The company, which has a wholly-owned subsidiary in the country, joins market leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India, and MG Motor in making year-end announcements to raise prices beginning next month.

"After assessing the consistent increase in the input cost of raw materials and upcoming regulatory requirements, we will have to undergo a price revision for our products from January 23. The increment will be in the range of up to Rs 30,000 and vary from model to model," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl told.

Vehicles must have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving emission levels starting in April 2023, according to the second phase of BS-VI emission regulations.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

Additionally, in order to control the level of fuel burnt, the vehicles will also carry programmed fuel injectors, which would control the timing and amount of fuel injected into the petrol engine.

Even the semiconductors used by the vehicle will have to be upgraded to monitor throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, the temperature of the engine and the content of the emissions from the exhaust (particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2, Sulphur), etc.