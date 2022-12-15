e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHyundai to hike vehicle prices from January

Hyundai to hike vehicle prices from January

The company joins the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor, who have also made the year-end announcements to hike prices from next month

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said it will increase prices of its vehicles across models from next month citing rising input cost.

The company joins the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor, who have also made the year-end announcements to hike prices from next month to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

In a statement, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said, "The company has continued to absorb rising costs, however (it) will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range."

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

New prices for HMIL model range come into effect from January 2023, it said but did not elaborate the quantum of the proposed price hike.

HMIL said it will "continue to make consistent internal efforts to minimise price impact to customers".

RECENT STORIES

Govt's decision to sell 5% stake in IRCTC hits company's stock prices

Govt's decision to sell 5% stake in IRCTC hits company's stock prices

Ramkrishna Forgings to buy up to 51% stake in TSUYO

Ramkrishna Forgings to buy up to 51% stake in TSUYO

Wipro signs multi-year digital transformation partnership with Finastra in the Middle East

Wipro signs multi-year digital transformation partnership with Finastra in the Middle East

6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt

6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt

Cummins appoints Anjali Pandey as group COO for India

Cummins appoints Anjali Pandey as group COO for India