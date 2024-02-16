Home Utsav: Property 2024 - Thane Beckons Home Seekers To Fulfil Their Dreams

Positive market sentiment through 2023 into the present, is expected to see huge numbers of visitors to Home Utsav: Property 2024-Thane. In turn, these will translate into high quantum of sales through the weeks following the expo, being organised by CREDAI-MCHI Thane. With 100-plus projects from Thane by 50-plus real estate developers being showcased, along with 15-plus banks and housing finance companies offering home loans, 20,000-plus families are expected to visit Home Utsav: Property 2024-Thane.

Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane, said, “The 21st edition reflects the culmination of so many years of planning and hard work. Every edition of the Property Expo evolves to something bigger and better; the 2024 edition will see us put in all hard work required to make it a grand success.” CREDAI-MCHI Thane’s Home Utsav: Property 2024-Thane, from 16 to 19 February 2024, at Raymond Ground, Pokhran Road No 1, Thane West is an opportunity which should not be missed,” he underlined.

The leading home destination for home seekers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane offers homes to suit all requirements, to fit in all budgets. From luxury to affordable and from city centre to verdant green open spaces, Thane offers what is arguably, the widest choice of homes in the MMR.

A city known for its cultural richness, cosmopolitan nature as also a safe and secure environment, Thane is also the retail hub and offers multiple amenities and facilities for the home seeker. For the home seeker, a single point access to multiple projects and home finance options, with the safety and security of being organised by the real estate developers’ body, CREDAI-MCHI Thane – that’s Home Utsav: Property 2024-Thane.

For the home buyer, Home Utsav: Property 2024-Thane reflects the all-important ‘trust factor', said Ajay Ashar, Past President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane. “Over the years, CREDAI-MCHI Thane has been the steadying factor, ensuring real estate development in sync with the city’s growth story. The expo provides the perfect platform for home seekers as also developers looking to sell their housing inventory,” he added.

Sandeep Maheshwari, Chairman, Expo Committee, CREDAI-MCHI Thane, emphasised that from the perspective of real estate development as also growth potential for other stake holders - be it home finance or any new product or services - Thane has been a real estate development hub which constantly keeps updating. “Over the years, the expo has been creating safe and secure business opportunities for stakeholders as also real estate developers,” he said.

“From new product and services for the ‘new age homes’ the property expo has been the perfect platform to reach out to the target audience,” said Manish Khandelwal, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI Thane. “The expo is truly a safe and stable business opportunity, powered by CREDAI-MCHI Thane,” he added. From a business development perspective, stakeholders in Thane’s real estate have co-scripted an exciting saga of investment and wealth creation,” he added.

Gaurav Sharma, Hon. Treasurer, CREDAI-MCHI Thane, said, “With some of India’s leading real estate developers who offer a wide array of options across their on-going projects, CREDAI-MCHI Thane’s Home Utsav: Property 2024-Thane is a vibrant, safe and secure platform to offer not just housing but also a wide range of real estate offerings, new products and services to the large numbers of end-users i.e. the home buyers,” he added.

“Even as trends change and the buyer profile upgrades and Thane’s real estate comes up with new housing options across its geography, the new age homes aimed at new age home buyers, adorned with ideas and products that leverage new technologies, CREDAI-MCHI Thane’s Home Utsav: Property 2024-Thane remains the ideal platform form home seekers to select their dream homes and turn dreams into reality,” said Jay Vora, President, Youth Wing, CREDAI MCHI Thane.

Visitors will also have an extraordinary opportunity to soar above Thane’s landscape, witnessing the city from a breathtaking bird’s-eye perspective. This groundbreaking experience promises not only to captivate the senses but also to provide an unparalleled visual feast. Through cutting-edge technology, they will be transported into a hyper-realistic virtual environment, offering a genuine feeling of flying above the city’s landmarks and neighbourhoods.

This seamless blend of technology and visual artistry by the VR Company will create an authentic and visually stunning representation of Thane. The virtual ‘chopper ride’ will traverse key landmarks, allowing participants to appreciate the city’s dynamic architecture, lush greenery, and evolving urban landscape. This innovative showcase aligns with the exhibition’s commitment to presenting the future of real estate through cutting-edge advancements.

The Expo will also showcase a lifestyle-plus event on February 17, 2024, which is the ‘Ms and Mrs Thane Fashion Show’. “The glamorous event, being held on the sidelines of the Expo, will commence at 7 pm, and will be held as a value add for home seekers and visitors to CREDAI MCHI Thane’s Home Utsav: Property 2024, said Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane.

The Organising Team of CREDAI MCHI Thane’s Home Utsav: Property 2024, has worked out various events which will be held concurrent to the Expo, which will add value for the visitors as also participants at the same. The expectation is that maximum numbers of visitors and participants will take advantage of these events, and add value to their home search, Jitendra Mehta affirmed.

A knowledge event, a seminar on the Redevelopment of Thane City will be held on February 18th at 11 am, will focus on an important aspect of Thane’s real estate going into the future.