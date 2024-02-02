CREDAI BANM Raigad’s 7th Annual Mega Property Exhibition Inaugurated; Here's What To Expect

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu, has already proved to be a game changer since its inauguration on January 12, 2024 with a steady flow of vehicles testifying to its instant impact. The mega infrastructure project has also drawn attention to what has been dubbed as ‘Mumbai 3.0’, better known as Raigad, an evolving metropolis of smart urban planning with a promising future unfolding in real-time.

Showcasing the wide array of real estate avenues this district offers, CREDAI BANM Raigad’s 7th annual mega property exhibition highlights multiple options opposite Khandeshwar Railway Station, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, from February 2-5, 2024. The unique synergy of exceptional development and revolutionising vision is what transforms Raigad into more than an extension of Mumbai, marking the exhibition as a gateway to an extraordinary city of dreams.

With an emphasis on seizing the moment with the most extraordinary deals in real estate, the 7th edition offers exceptional offers on properties, carefully selected residential and commercial spaces to match every dream, guidance from real estate minds to help you make the right choice along with a rare chance to explore a wide spectrum of properties at unbeatable prices.

CREDAI BANM Raigad is a member of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) and works towards raising awareness among the general public, real estate and construction industry while providing them with detailed information on new developments in and around the Raigad district.

Raigad lies on the outskirts of Mumbai and is an excellent place for travellers to spend their time, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It is fast becoming a hub of tourists for its scenic beauty and cultural heritage. The famous places to visit include hill stations, forts, beaches, temples, waterfalls, natural forests, sanctuaries and even historic caves.

With the growth and development of the region, several technical and educational institutes offer courses in a variety of vocations. With the gradual influx of population in the Raigad district, healthcare facilities have also expanded in this region, providing top of the line healthcare facilities to local residents. As an upcoming location, the government bodies are promoting the development of infrastructure by providing better accessibility and connectivity.

As Raigad continues to grow, attracting people from all parts of India, the district is being seriously developed to provide metro railway services, on-road transportation services. Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) is a proposed 500 square kilometre city in Raigad district. City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited has been appointed planning authority for the same. The city will consist of small cities that will be hubs for agro-farming, education, trade, information technology, services, medical treatment, etc.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port, also known as Nhava Sheva, is the largest container port in India handling around 56% of all containers in India. This is also very accessible from the Raigad District. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project is a planned State-Sponsored Industrial Development Project of the Government of India. It is one of the world's biggest infrastructure projects with an estimated investment of US$90 billion and is planned as a hi-tech industrial zone spread across seven states along the 1,500 km long Western Dedicated Freight Corridor which serves as its backbone. Businesses established in Raigad can take advantage of this trade opportunity in the near future.