CREDAI MCHI Kalyan-Dombivli Unit 13th Property Expo To Offer Diverse Affordable Housing Options And Expert Guidance

Home seekers contemplating locations along the peripheral areas of the MMR will once again head towards Phadke Maidan, Kalyan west from February 8 to 11, 2024 to visit the 13th Property Expo organised by the CREDAI MCHI Kalyan-Dombivli Unit (KDU). With over 50 developers showcasing more than 100 RERA certified properties to choose from, one can explore a plethora of diverse property options while receiving expert guidance.

The KDU chapter has been established to make Kalyan-Dombivli the most preferred destination for affordable and mid income housing through organised, planned and balanced development, foster and forge unity, co-operation and mutual support amongst its members, create a platform for interaction with the regulatory bodies and government agencies on policy matters relating to the development of this region, adopt an ethical code of conduct and propagate best-in-class industry practices amongst its members.

CREDAI-MCHI KDU provides opportunities to its members by holding seminars and conventions at periodical intervals for close interaction on several issues concerning the real estate sector. It provides a one-stop solution on diverse matters concerning the real estate sector and all necessary insights on activities across the Kalyan-Dombivli region and adds substantial value by making the Kalyan-Dombivli unit the most preferred destination for substantial developments.

Kalyan is shortlisted to become a ‘Smart City’ under the Smart Cities Mission of the Government of India and the region is witnessing various connectivity infrastructure projects including several metro lines. From a scenario where it was known for entry-level housing, the presence of reputed developers and their lifestyle projects has changed its perception to a considerable extent.