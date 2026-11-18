Railway |

Mumbai: Hirect Limited has secured an order worth approximately ₹136.26 crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) for supplying 900 three-phase asynchronous traction motors, strengthening its presence in the Indian Railways equipment segment.

According to a regulatory filing, the company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the supply of traction motors designed for WAG-9 electric locomotives. The latest order represents a significant addition to Hirect's railway equipment business.

₹136 Crore Railway Order

Under the contract, Hirect will manufacture and supply 900 three-phase asynchronous traction motors to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. These motors are critical components of WAG-9 electric locomotives, which are used for freight transportation across the Indian Railways network. Traction motors convert electrical energy into mechanical power, enabling locomotives to move heavy freight loads efficiently.

Supply Timeline And Warranty

The company will execute the order in phases, with deliveries scheduled between January 2027 and December 2027. The contract also includes a warranty period of 78 months from the date of delivery. The phased supply schedule provides a defined execution timeline for the company's railway equipment operations.

Management Sees Growth Opportunity

Commenting on the development, Suramya Nevatia described the order as an important milestone for Hirect's railway business. Nevatia said the contract reflects confidence in the company's engineering capabilities and its ability to deliver specialised railway equipment. The management also highlighted the importance of traction motors within India's railway technology ecosystem.

Strengthening Railway Business

The order expands Hirect's involvement in supplying components for electric locomotives. With Indian Railways continuing to use electric traction for freight movement, specialised equipment manufacturers remain important participants in the railway supply chain.

The ₹136.26 crore contract gives Hirect a defined supply commitment for 2027. However, the actual financial contribution will depend on deliveries, contractual conditions and execution.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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