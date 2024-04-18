 Hindustan Zinc Says It Becomes 3rd Largest Silver Producer Globally
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHindustan Zinc Says It Becomes 3rd Largest Silver Producer Globally

Hindustan Zinc Says It Becomes 3rd Largest Silver Producer Globally

Silver plays a pivotal role in the global energy transition and Hindustan Zinc's production growth of 5 per cent year-on-year is attributed to increased ore production

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Thursday said it has become the third largest producer of silver globally.

As per a survey, its Sindesar Khurd Mine in Rajasthan now stands as the world's second largest silver-producing mine, moving up from last year's fourth spot, the company said in a statement.

Read Also
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Reliance Industries Net Profit Jumps To ₹19,641 Cr; Hindustan Zinc Net...
article-image

Silver plays a pivotal role in the global energy transition and Hindustan Zinc's production growth of 5 per cent year-on-year is attributed to increased ore production and enhanced grades, reinforcing its status as a key player in the global silver market, Hindustan Zinc Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Read Also
Govt Rejects Hindustan Zinc's Plan To Split Company: Mines Secretary
article-image

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in zinc, lead and silver businesses, is the world's second largest integrated zinc producer and now the third largest silver producer.

The company has a market share of 75 per cent of the growing zinc market in India with its headquarters in Udaipur along with zinc, lead mines and smelting complexes spread across Rajasthan. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Force Gurkha 5-Door Interior Teaser Hints at Exciting Features Before India Debut

Force Gurkha 5-Door Interior Teaser Hints at Exciting Features Before India Debut

Hindustan Zinc Says It Becomes 3rd Largest Silver Producer Globally

Hindustan Zinc Says It Becomes 3rd Largest Silver Producer Globally

Q4 Earnings: HDFC Life Profit Rises 15% To ₹412 Cr

Q4 Earnings: HDFC Life Profit Rises 15% To ₹412 Cr

Nestle In Trouble?: FSSAI To Probe Into Allegations Of Sugar Addition In Baby Food Products

Nestle In Trouble?: FSSAI To Probe Into Allegations Of Sugar Addition In Baby Food Products

After A Promising Start, Markets Slump To Red Again; Nestle Struggles Amid Controversy Over Baby...

After A Promising Start, Markets Slump To Red Again; Nestle Struggles Amid Controversy Over Baby...