Hindustan Zinc Announces Interim Dividend Of ₹7 Per Share

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, have approved Interim Dividend of ₹7 per equity share i.e. 350% on face value of ₹2 per share for the Financial Year 2023-24 amounting to ₹2957.72 Crores, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The dividend announcement will result in an overall payout of ₹2,957.72 crore for the company.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. shares

The shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹340.50, up by 1.35 percent.

