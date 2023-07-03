Hindustan Zinc Logs 2% YoY Growth In Mined Metal Production In June | Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Limited on Monday announced its production numbers for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

In the Q1 FY24, the highest-ever mined metal production in first quarter at 257kt, up 2 percent YoY on account of higher ore production largely at Rampura Agucha & Kayad mines supported by improved mined metal grades and better mill recovery. In line with mine preparation activities being carried out every year in first quarter, mined metal production was lower by 15 percent QoQ.

Refined metal production in first quarter was at 260kt; Sequentially, it was lower by 4 percent in line with plant availability. Integrated zinc production was at 209kt, up one percent YoY and down three percent QoQ. Refined lead production was at 51kt down six percent YoY and QoQ in line with plant availability.

Saleable silver production was 5.8 moz, up one percent YoY and down two percent QoQ, in line with lead metal production and higher WIP depletion.

Wind power generation for 1Q FY24 was 130 MU, down 13 percent YoY and up 84 percent QoQ, depending upon wind velocity & seasonality impact.