Maruti Suzuki Announces Production Volume of June 2023 | PTI

Maruti Suzuki India Limited total production volume in June 2023 was 137,133 units in June 2023 compared to 144,409 in June 2022, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

A total of 86,224 units in Mini and Compact Sub-segment category was produced in June 2023 compared to 101,166 units in June 2022.

Total production in the Alto, S-Presso model was 14,646 in June 2023 compared to 20,145 units production last year June. The production in the compact category of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model was 71,578 units compared to 81,021 in the last year June.

In its Passenger car portfolio, Mid-size Ciaz production was 2,694 units in June 2023 compared to 2,694 units in June 2022.

Total 35,128 units of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, OEM Model were produce in June 2023, compared to 28,002 units last year. A total units of 9,752 Eeco vans were produced by Maruti Suzuki this year June compared to 10,061 units last year in June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry production slightly less this year with a total of 3,335 units compared to 3,661 units in June 2022.