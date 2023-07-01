Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 1.5 lakh Units Including Passenger And Light Commercial Vehicles In June 2023 | PTI

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 159,418 units in June 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,019 units, sales to other OEM of 3,629 units and exports of 19,770 units, the company on Saturdqay announced through an exchange filing.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Total 78,525 units of Maruti Suzuk's Mini and Compact Sub-segment were sold in June this year versus 92,188 sold last year June. The mini portfolio include models like Alto and S-Presso, while Compact portfolio contain models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model.

In its Passenger car portfolio, mid-size ciaz 1,744 total units were sold in June this year compared to 1,507 last year. Total 43,404 units of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, OEM Model were sold in June 2023, compared to 18,860 units last year. A total units of 9,354 Eeco vans were sold by Maruti Suzuki this year June compared to 10,130 units last year in June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry sold slightly less this year with a total of 2,992 units compared to 3,025 units in June 2022.