 Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For Their Upcoming Premium 3-Row UV- ‘INVICTO’
The INVICTO marks Maruti Suzuki’s grand entrance into the premium 3-Row segment, expanding the already diverse NEXA product lineup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For Their Upcoming Premium 3-Row UV- ‘INVICTO’ | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited commences pre-launch bookings for its latest premium 3-Row UV, INVICTO, in the NEXA channel, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The INVICTO marks Maruti Suzuki’s grand entrance into the premium 3-Row segment, expanding the already diverse NEXA product lineup. Crafted to match the modern taste of NEXA customers, who want a premium 3-row vehicle with the characteristics of SUV and MPV both, the INVICTO will appeal to customers who are looking for a strong design, best-in-class passenger room, ample cargo space, spirited performance, advanced technology, and a host of utility features.

In addition, the company has also launched a booking open campaign for INVICTO, across its social media handles. The launch is scheduled for July 05, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Monday at 1:29 pm IST were at Rs 9,565.25, down by 0.40 percent.

article-image

