Maruti Suzuki's MPV Slated For July Release; Check Out Its Competition

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, its latest Multi Purpose Vehicle, are set to open from June 19, ahead of the launch in July, while prices haven't been revealed yet.
Another highly anticipated MPV for Indian markets is the Hyundai Stargazer which was unveiled last year, and will be priced at Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh in India.
Tests for Kia's MPV Carnival facelft version have started in India and the car will make a global debut before next year.
The Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 has also been launched to compete with other emerging MPVs in Indian markets at a price of Rs 19.31 lakh.
Nissan is also slated to launch a 7-seater MPV, which will be modelled after its existing offering Magnite in terms of design.